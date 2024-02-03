In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The SXL 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs SXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Sxl 125 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Mileage 66 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS