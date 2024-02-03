In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The SXL 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs SXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
| xtreme 125r
|Sxl 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.5 bhp PS
|9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS