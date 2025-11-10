In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm