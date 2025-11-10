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HomeCompare Bikes Xtreme 125R vs Notte125

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Notte125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 91,500₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Mileage66 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124 cc
Power11.55 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm

Filters
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 125R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2009 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Height
1051 mm
Saddle Height
794 mm
Width
793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm150 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional ForkAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
EMI
2,263NaN

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