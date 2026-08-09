In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS