In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Ntorq 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 84,636 Mileage 66 kmpl 47 to 54.33 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124.8 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 9.38 PS PS