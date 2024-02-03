In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
| xtreme 125r
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 76,000
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.5 bhp PS
|8.15 PS PS