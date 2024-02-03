In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs Jupiter 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Jupiter 125 Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 76,000 Mileage 66 kmpl 57.27 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 8.15 PS PS