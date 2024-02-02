In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Jupiter Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 73,340 Mileage 66 kmpl 50 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 109.7 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 7.88 PS PS