Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Xtreme 125R vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Iqube electric Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range - 100 km/charge Mileage 66 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 124.7 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours