Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl.
