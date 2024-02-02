In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Apache rtr 160 4v Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.24 Lakhs Mileage 66 kmpl 45 to 47.61 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 159.7 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 19.2 PS PS