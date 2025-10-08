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HomeCompare Bikes Xtreme 125R vs Gixxer

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Gixxer
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 91,500₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage66 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc155 cc
Power11.55 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 125R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12 L
Length
2009 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg141 kg
Height
1051 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
794 mm795 mm
Width
793 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3131,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
91,5001,26,421
RTO
7,32012,913
Insurance
6,49313,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2633,275

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