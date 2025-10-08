In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS