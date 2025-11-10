In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS