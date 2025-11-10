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HomeCompare Bikes Xtreme 125R vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 91,500₹ 88,376
Mileage66 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124 cc
Power11.55 PS PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 125R Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.5 L
Length
2009 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg110 kg
Height
1051 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
794 mm780 mm
Width
793 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersSwing Arm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3131,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
91,50088,376
RTO
7,32010,485
Insurance
6,4936,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2632,264

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