Hero Xtreme 125R vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Xtreme 125R vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 95,000₹ 86,700
Mileage66 kmpl55.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124 cc
Power11.5 bhp PS8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
124.7 cc124.3 cc
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speedCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm52.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3071,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00086,700
RTO
7,6008,966
Insurance
2,7076,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2632,199

    Latest News

    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
    Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
    24 Jan 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
    27 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
