In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.