In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS