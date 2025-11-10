In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|38.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|346 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS