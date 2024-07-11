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HomeCompare Bikes Xtreme 125R vs RV400

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Xtreme 125R vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Rv400
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 91,500₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage66 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124.7 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 125R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Length
2009 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg108 kg
Height
1051 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
794 mm814 mm
Width
793 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional ForkUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah3.24 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3131,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
91,5001,39,950
RTO
7,3200
Insurance
6,4935,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2633,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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