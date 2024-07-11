In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Xtreme 125R vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Rv400
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes