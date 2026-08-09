In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Xtreme 125R vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-