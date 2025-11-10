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HomeCompare Bikes Xtreme 125R vs W175

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r w175
BrandHeroKawasaki
Price₹ 91,500₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage66 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc177 cc
Power11.55 PS PS13 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 125R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12 L
Length
2009 mm2005 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg135 kg
Height
1051 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
794 mm790 mm
Width
793 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm52.4 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc177 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm65.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional Fork30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorbers"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3131,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
91,5001,13,000
RTO
7,3209,040
Insurance
6,49310,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2632,850

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