In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Xtreme 125R vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Leo
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours