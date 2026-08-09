In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|8.79 PS PS