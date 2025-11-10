In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|7.84 PS PS