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Hero Xtreme 125R vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Activa 6g
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 91,500₹ 74,369
Mileage66 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc109.51 cc
Power11.55 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 125R Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.3 L
Length
2009 mm1833 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg106 kg
Height
1051 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
794 mm764 mm
Width
793 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
95 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm47 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorbers3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,31386,446
Ex-Showroom Price
91,50074,369
RTO
7,3205,949
Insurance
6,4936,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2631,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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