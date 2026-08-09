In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Xtreme 125R vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-