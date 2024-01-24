In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
| xtreme 125r
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|55.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|163 cc
|Power
|11.5 bhp PS
|15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS