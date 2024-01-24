In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs Xtreme 160R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Xtreme 160r Brand Hero Hero Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1 Lakhs Mileage 66 kmpl 55.47 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 163 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS