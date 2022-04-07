|Max Power
|18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
|18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,39,480
|₹1,82,359
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,18,300
|₹1,56,700
|RTO
|₹9,764
|₹13,066
|Insurance
|₹9,511
|₹10,494
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹2,099
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,997
|₹3,919