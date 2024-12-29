In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|8.02 PS PS