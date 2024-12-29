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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs FZ-X

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Fz-x
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc149 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Length
2097 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1330 mm
Height
1082 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm810 mm
Width
807 mm785 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet, Multiple-disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffYamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,19,194
RTO
11,52011,036
Insurance
13,0509,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,996

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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8 Feb 2024
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