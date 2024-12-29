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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs FZS 25

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Fzs 25
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc249 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Length
2097 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1360 mm
Height
1082 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm795 mm
Width
807 mm820 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet,multiple disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeDiamond
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,39,300
RTO
11,52011,674
Insurance
13,05010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5423,546

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