In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS