|Max Power
|18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|10.2:1
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|52.4 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,39,480
|₹81,527
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,18,300
|₹70,000
|RTO
|₹9,764
|₹5,600
|Insurance
|₹9,511
|₹5,927
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,997
|₹1,752