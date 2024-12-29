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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Fascino 125

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Mileage40 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc125 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.2 L
Length
2097 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1280 mm
Height
1082 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg98 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
807 mm685 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionUnit Swing
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffSmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81689,391
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24677,200
RTO
11,5206,176
Insurance
13,0506,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5421,921

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The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
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OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
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