XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] V1 [2022-2024] Brand Hero Vida Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.03 Lakhs Range - 165 km/charge Mileage 40 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 3.44 kWh Engine Capacity 199.6 cc - Transmission Manual , Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours 55 Minutes

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.