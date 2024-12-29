XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 55 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 124 cc Power 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 9.77 PS PS

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.