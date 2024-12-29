In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|9.92 PS PS