In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.