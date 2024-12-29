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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Star City Plus

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Star city plus
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 72,200
Mileage40 kmpl83.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc109 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Length
2097 mm1984 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm172 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1260 mm
Height
1082 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm785 mm
Width
807 mm750 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km660 km
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet, Multiple - Disc
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic (Oil damped)
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffEconometer
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81684,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24672,200
RTO
11,5205,776
Insurance
13,0506,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5421,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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