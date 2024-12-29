In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|11.38 PS PS