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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Raider

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage40 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124.8 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Length
2097 mm2070 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1326 mm
Height
1082 mm1028 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg123 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
807 mm785 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond TypeSingle cradle tubular frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81695,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24682,860
RTO
11,5206,560
Insurance
13,0506,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
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The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
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