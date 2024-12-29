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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 73,340
Mileage40 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc109.7 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L6 L
Length
2097 mm1834 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm150 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1275 mm
Height
1082 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg107 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm765 mm
Width
807 mm650 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph78 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
57.5 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeAutomatic
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffEconometer Parking Brake
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,81685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24673,340
RTO
11,5205,867
Insurance
13,0506,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5421,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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Latest Car & Bike News

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