|Max Power
|18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
|7.47 PS @ 7000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|8.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|ECU Controlled ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,39,480
|₹79,074
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,18,300
|₹65,497
|RTO
|₹9,764
|₹5,806
|Insurance
|₹9,511
|₹5,322
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹2,449
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,997
|₹1,699
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.