In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS
|7.88 PS PS