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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs iQube

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Iqube
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2097 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1301 mm
Height
1082 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
807 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
559 km94 km
Max Speed
115 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bush-
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspension-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCD5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,11,422
RTO
11,5200
Insurance
13,0505,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
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Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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  News

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