|Max Power
|18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|140 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|Yes
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,39,480
|₹1,00,777
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,18,300
|₹1,00,777
|RTO
|₹9,764
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹9,511
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,997
|₹2,166