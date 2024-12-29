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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc197.75 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2097 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1353 mm
Height
1082 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
807 mm790 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeDouble Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,46,820
RTO
11,52011,745
Insurance
13,05011,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5423,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
The Citroen C3 is the most affordable car that the brand sells in India.
Auto recap, June 10: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched, Citroen announces benefits and more
11 Jun 2025
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a range of updates that includes new USD front forks, OBD-2B compliance, and new colour options.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Five price-wise rivals that you can buy
14 Jun 2025
The newly updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets an OBD2B-compliant engine now.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated naked sport bike
11 Jun 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
15 Aug 2020
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
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