Compare BikesXPulse 200T vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Hero XPulse 200T vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Drum
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition SystemMapped ignition system
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:0110.0:1
Displacement
199.6 cc159.7 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet ClutchWet, Multi Plate Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm62 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4801,24,743
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,3001,07,315
RTO
9,7648,585
Insurance
9,5118,843
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9972,681

