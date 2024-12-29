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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Apache RTR 160

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Apache rtr 160
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc159.7 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Length
2097 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1300 mm
Height
1082 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
807 mm730 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHCSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet TypeSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,12,190
RTO
11,5208,975
Insurance
13,05011,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

The year 2024 witnessed the discontinuation of some interesting cars and bikes. Many of the discontinued cars this year were electric vehicles.
Mahindra Marazzo to Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Cars & bikes that bid adieu India in 2024
29 Dec 2024
TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
13 Dec 2024
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
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The teaser that the brand released shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the upcoming motorcycles.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 teased ahead of launch
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