XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs TEM G33 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Tem g33 Brand Hero Tunwal Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 92,000 Range - 75-120 km/charge Mileage 40 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 1.2 kWh Engine Capacity 199.6 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.