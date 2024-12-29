XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Lithino 2.0 Brand Hero Tunwal Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 71,990 Range - 70-85 km/charge Mileage 40 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 1.56 kWh Engine Capacity 199.6 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 4-7 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge.