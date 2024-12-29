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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Kratos [2022-2024]

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Kratos [2022-2024]
BrandHeroTork Motors
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.5 Lakhs
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kratos [2022-2024]
Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024]
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2097 mm1960 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1336 mm
Height
1082 mm-
Kerb Weight
155 kg140 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm785 mm
Width
807 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km180 km/charge
Max Speed
115 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive Electric Motor
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushHydraulic Telescopic
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionMono shock Hydraulic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothWiFi
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffActive Throttle Control, Front storage box
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,32,499
RTO
11,5201,500
Insurance
13,0508,188
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5423,056

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