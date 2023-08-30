Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T vs Kratos

Hero XPulse 200T vs Tork Motors Kratos

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive Electric Motor
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4801,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,3001,32,499
RTO
9,7641,500
Insurance
9,5118,188
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9973,056

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
    From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
    30 Aug 2023
    Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle sources power from a patented 9kW Axial Flux motor, which delivers a peak torque of 38 Nm.
    Tork Motors adds Eco+ mode on Kratos R; range goes up to 180-km
    19 Oct 2023
    Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
    8 Sept 2023
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 road test review: Taming the mud tracks
    3 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     