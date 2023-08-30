In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price).
XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
