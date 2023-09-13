Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T vs Gixxer SF

Hero XPulse 200T vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
66.5 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4801,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,3001,29,300
RTO
9,76413,786
Insurance
9,5118,704
Accessories Charges
1,905200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9973,266

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The KTM 250 Duke competes with rivals such as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
    2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison
    13 Sept 2023
    After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
    From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
    30 Aug 2023
    The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
    Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
    19 Sept 2023
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 road test review: Taming the mud tracks
    3 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     