In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less