XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Hero Suzuki Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 88,376 Mileage 40 kmpl 48 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 124 cc Power 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS 8.6 PS PS

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.