In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at Rs 93,499 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less