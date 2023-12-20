Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200T vs Suzuki Burgman Street

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹93,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc124 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4801,07,303
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,30093,499
RTO
9,7647,479
Insurance
9,5116,325
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9972,306

