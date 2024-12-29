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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Avenis

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc124 cc
Power19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.2 L
Length
2097 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1265 mm
Height
1082 mm1175 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
807 mm710 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Range
559 km-
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.6 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66.5 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut Off-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,24683,793
RTO
11,5209,503
Insurance
13,0506,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5422,152

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