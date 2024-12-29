In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs S 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t [2019-2024]
|S 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70 -85 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours (100%)