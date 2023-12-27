Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200T vs SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2

In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Super Eco S 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
S 2 STD
₹85,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4801,05,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,3001,05,000
RTO
9,7640
Insurance
9,5110
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9972,256

