In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less