In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours.
The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
Indie has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
XPulse 200T vs Indie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xpulse 200t
|Indie
|Brand
|Hero
|River
|Price
|₹ 94,000
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|199 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours