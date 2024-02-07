Saved Articles

Hero XPulse 200T vs River Indie

In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

XPulse 200T vs Indie Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t Indie
BrandHeroRiver
Price₹ 94,000₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage38.5 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours
XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
STD BS6
₹94,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Indie
River Indie
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC CDI Ignition System-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10:01-
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
66.5 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4801,55,479
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,3001,25,000
RTO
9,76424,975
Insurance
9,5115,504
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9973,341

    Latest News

    River co-founders Aravind Mani and Vipin George with the Indie electric scooter
    Yamaha Motor Company invests in Indian electric two-wheeler start-up River
    7 Feb 2024
    River Indie was launched earlier in 2023 and it comes touted as the SUV of electric scooters.
    River EV to showcase its Indie electric scooter at COP28 in Dubai
    30 Nov 2023
    Bookings for the second batch of the River Indie e-scooter are now open for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,500
    River Indie electric scooter price hiked by up to 13,000, bookings re-open
    19 Jan 2024
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 road test review: Taming the mud tracks
    3 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
