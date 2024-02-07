In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero XPulse 200T or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs. 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. Indie has a range of up to 120 km/charge. XPulse 200T vs Indie Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t Indie Brand Hero River Price ₹ 94,000 ₹ 1.25 Lakhs Range - 120 km/charge Mileage 38.5 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 199 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours