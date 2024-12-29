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HomeCompare BikesXPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs RV400

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Rv400
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024]
STD BS6
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer View
Taillight View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L-
Length
2097 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1350 mm
Height
1082 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm814 mm
Width
807 mm813 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Range
559 km150 km
Max Speed
115 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve Singal Cylinder OHC-
Clutch
Multi-Plate, Wet Type-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Diamond TypeLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic Front Forks (37 mm Dia) with anti-friction bushUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
7 Step adjustable monoshock suspensionMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Air Filter-Dry, Paper Pleated Type, xSens Technology, Gear Shift Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut OffAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,8161,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,2461,39,950
RTO
11,5200
Insurance
13,0505,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5423,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
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The XPulse 200T gets new graphics and paint schemes
Hero XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S 4V discontinued due to struggling sales
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