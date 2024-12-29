XPulse 200T [2019-2024] vs ETrance+ Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Etrance+ Brand Hero PURE EV Price ₹ 1.4 Lakhs ₹ 93,999 Range - 85 km/charge Mileage 40 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 1.8 kWh Engine Capacity 199.6 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3-4 Hours

In 2026 Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance+ engine makes power & torque 1 kW & 60 Nm respectively. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.