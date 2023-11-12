In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero XPulse 200T or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at 94,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). XPulse 200T engine makes power and torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less